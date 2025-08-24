What’s next for Thai-Cambodian overlapping maritime petroleum talks?

The overlapping maritime continental shelf between Thailand and Cambodia, covering around 26,000 square kilometres, has been a source of conflict for more than 46 years. The dispute dates back to 1969, when Thailand established a negotiation committee on continental shelf rights and boundaries, followed by Cambodia’s unilateral declaration of its continental shelf in 1972.

Over successive administrations, both countries have attempted to negotiate a resolution, with proposals often centred on the creation of a Joint Development Area (JDA).

Talks were revived under former prime minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha but failed to reach a conclusion. His successor, Srettha Thavisin, outlined in his policy statement to parliament the intention to pursue negotiations with neighbouring countries to secure shared maritime benefits.

On January 3, 2024, during the debate on the national budget bill for fiscal year 2024, his government reaffirmed its commitment to addressing overlapping energy claims through foreign policy negotiations.

The current administration under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has pushed the matter further. In her policy address to parliament, she pledged to advance talks on the overlapping claims area (OCA) with Cambodia to help reduce energy costs.