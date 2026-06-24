JIC clarified Cambodia’s MK-84 dud bomb claim with RTAF BDA findings

ACM Prapas Sornchaidee, director of the Joint Information Centre on the Thailand-Cambodia Situation (JIC), clarified on Wednesday (June 24, 2026) the case of the Cambodian side publishing images of an object resembling an MK-84 bomb and alleging that it was evidence of an attack by the Thai side.

He stressed that photographs alone could not confirm the origin of a weapon or identify the responsibility of any side without technical and forensic verification in line with international standards.

Based on its external appearance, the object could possibly be a 2,000-pound bomb in the Mk 84 family, or an older 3,000-pound M118 bomb, which was widely used in earlier wars by the US military.

However, its origin could not be identified from external appearance alone.