Anutin’s Malaysia visit aims to boost trade, investment and southern border peace

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is making an official visit to Malaysia from July 9-10 at the invitation of Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and push forward concrete cooperation in the economy, security and border-area development.

Anutin is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation, including Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister; Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister; Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister; Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Tourism and Sports Minister; Jeseth Thaiseth, Deputy Interior Minister; and Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, chairman of the Prime Minister’s advisory team.

This marks Anutin’s second official visit to an ASEAN member state after assuming office as Prime Minister for a second term, following his earlier visit to Vietnam.

The trip is intended to elevate cooperation across several areas, including trade, investment, agriculture, tourism and border economic development, with the goal of creating economic opportunities and improving the quality of life of people in both countries.