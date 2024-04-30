Egg prices up as layer poultry swelter in heatwave

The department said on Tuesday that the sweltering heat has prompted many poultry farms to report a significant drop in egg production and seek permission to raise prices.

The department said cooperatives of layer hen farms asked twice to increase the price by 6 baht per tray of eggs, once on April 17 and again on April 29.

As of April 29 (Monday), the price of each hen egg was increased by 20 satang to 3.80 baht, the department added.

It said that as of October 24, 2023, there were some 52.3 million caged hens that laid about 43.4 million eggs per day. However, this number is expected to plunge a great deal this year due to hot weather.