Bangkok Pride 2024 to be packed with activities to celebrate love

Bangkok Pride 2024 is scheduled to take place for five days from May 31 to June 4 across several venues in the capital. The theme of this year is “Celebration of Love” to mark Thailand’s recognition of same-sex marriage with the passing of the equal-marriage bill, the company said.

The main event will be the Bangkok Pride Parade on June 1, to be participated in by members of LGBTQIA+ groups, who will express the concept of love in five topics: Love Wins, Love for Identity, Love for Dignity, Love for Peace and Earth, and Love for Freedom.

Participants will march from the National Stadium to Ratchaprasong Intersection on Rama I Road in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district. The general public can join for free with no registration required.

From May 31 to June 2 at Lido Connect, people can take part in Bangkok Pride Forum, a series of seminars on topics related to same-sex marriage, human rights and education.

A sister forum will also be held at SCBX Next Tech, Siam Paragon shopping mall, from May 31 to June 4 covering such topics as economic, health-care, technological and environmental impacts of the equal marriage bill.

Last, the Drag Bangkok concert, from May 31 to June 3, will mark the biggest gathering of drag artists of the year across various nationalities, cultures and generations. The stage will be packed with showgirls and dancers who will create the greatest and most spectacular entertainment experience at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon.

For more details, visit www.bangkokpride.org or Facebook @bangkokpride.official.