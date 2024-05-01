Government fixes nationwide daily minimum wage at THB400 from Oct 1

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Labour Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn made the promise during May Day celebrations at the Lan Khon Muang ground in front of Bangkok City Hall.

The May Day ceremony was presided over by Anutin, who received the 10-point demand from the labour movement, which demanded better welfare and pay.

Anutin told the gathering of workers at the event that the government of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was giving priority to labourers and attached importance to increasing their daily wages.