Korean actor’s perfect intonation of Bangkok’s full name

People who watched “Frankly Speaking”, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, posted comments on social media saying they were impressed by Korean heartthrob Go Kyung-pyo’s ability to pronounce the Thai capital’s long name in near-native accent.

Go, who plays the main character as a TV announcer, recites the full name of Bangkok during an appearance in a Thai show.

Bangkok or Krungthep is in the Guinness Book of Records for having the longest name in the world. Its English transliteration contains 168 letters – “Krungthep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udom Ratchaniwet Maha Sathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit”.

“Frankly Speaking”, which is airing on Netflix and South Korean TV network JTBC, tells the story of Song Ki-baek (Go Kyung-pyo), a TV announcer who loses the ability to censor himself while speaking on air, and On Woo-jun (Kang Han-na), a TV writer who invites him on her variety show. Co-starring is Joo Jong-hyuk as Kim Jung-heon, a star entertainer who is Woo-ju's ex-boyfriend and Ki-baek's high-school classmate.