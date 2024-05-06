TCC opposes raising daily wage to 400 baht nationwide

The TCC said its vice-chairman Poj Aramwattananont and Thanawat Polvichai, rector of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, would hold a joint press conference to announce their stand against the 400-baht minimum daily wage.

On May Day, Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn announced that his ministry would push for a new 400-baht daily minimum wage by October 1.

Although the government cannot set daily minimum wage rates on its own as the rates are set by a tripartite committee, the government could order its representatives on the panel to work with employees’ representatives to vote for new rates.