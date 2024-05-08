Thaksin’s talks with Myanmar rebel groups ‘will cause confusion’

The international news agency, VOA Burmese, reported on Monday that Thaksin had recently met representatives of the Kachin National Organisation and the National Unity Government to try and resolve the ongoing armed conflict in the neighbouring country.

After this meeting, Thaksin reportedly met leaders of the Shan State Reconstruction Council and Shan State Army, VOA Burmese added.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Tuesday that Thailand had nothing to do with the meeting between Thaksin and Myanmar resistance groups.

On Wednesday, the House committee’s chairman Rangsiman Rome said Thaksin’s actions may cause confusion over Thailand’s role in restoring peace in Myanmar, pointing out that Thaksin holds no position in the government and was never officially appointed as a representative.

“I support Thailand’s role as a middleman in restoring peace in Myanmar, but only through the use of a fair and proper mechanism,” said Rangsiman, who is an MP of opposition leader Move Forward Party.

Thaksin, meanwhile, is considered the patriarch of the ruling Pheu Thai Party, which is led by his youngest daughter Paetongtarn.