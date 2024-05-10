Eco-friendly production process sells in Europe, Thai producers told

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday that Prakhan Kordumrong, minister counsellor of commercial affairs at the Thai embassy in London, had informed him of consumers’ concerns in the UK and Europe.

The counsellor also pointed to increased opportunities for Thai producers to export more flour-based products if their manufacturing process addresses concerns over global warming and greenhouse gas emissions.

According to Phumtham, who is also deputy PM, British consumers are becoming more concerned about environmental issues and want transparency in sourcing ingredients.

This requires Thai producers to maintain sustainability during their entire production process, he said. He also pointed to a growing demand for healthy and natural foods.

The Commerce Ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion said on its website that the United Kingdom imported US$6.82 million (250.36 million baht) worth of tapioca starch from Thailand last year, representing a market share of almost 69% in the European nation.

It also said that recent surveys showed that consumers in the UK and other European nations are paying more attention to the supply chain’s carbon footprint when deciding to purchase products.

The agency suggested that Thai starch producers address consumer concerns by improving their production systems and acquiring certification for eco-friendly manufacturing.