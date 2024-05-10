Map Ta Phut company pledges payments for hurt workers, firefighters

He said the fire was completely put out by 6pm, but firefighters continued dousing the tank with water to bring the temperature down to a safe level of 47 to 50 degrees Celsius.

He said the tank will be drained of the chemical once officials are certain it will not catch fire again.

Thammasak added that the water and foam used to extinguish the fire will not flow into the sea as the company has built embankments to trap the contaminated water.

He said the company was very sorry about the unnecessary loss of life and would ensure that the worker’s children get proper education until university. Thammasak also said the company will duly compensate the three injured workers and the two firefighters, as well as provide assistance and compensation to those affected in nearby communities.

He added that the company will also launch an investigation into the fire.

Separately, the Law Society of Thailand announced on Friday that it will send a team of lawyers to visit nearby communities to find out how residents have been affected by the chemical fire.

Wichian Chupthaisong, president of the group, said the Law Society’s vice president will lead a team of lawyers to visit the area on Monday to listen to complaints from local residents.

He said the lawyers believe the fire had definitely affected the health of locals as well as their surrounding environment, not to mention their assets.

Wichian reckons local residents can seek compensation from Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal for medical expenses, health issues, inability to work and even rent if they had to move to a new place.

Wichian said if people feel the compensation is not enough, they can also take the company to court.