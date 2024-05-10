Map Ta Phut company pledges payments for hurt workers, firefighters

This promise was made when the company’s executives called a press conference to provide updates two hours after the fire in its petrochemical storage tank had been put out at 6pm on Thursday.
The meeting was held at the Map Ta Phut Municipality’s emergency situations response centre. The press conference was chaired by Rayong deputy governor Kalchai Thepworachi and joined by Kanapot Khunthong, deputy governor of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand.
Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal is a commercial port and storage terminal, dedicated to liquid and gaseous petrochemical products. It is located on the eastern side of Map Ta Phut Port. The company is owned and operated by Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Co Ltd, one of SCG Chemicals (SCGC) subsidiaries. SCGC is the petrochemical arm of Siam Cement Group (SCG).
Thammasak Sethaudom, president and CEO of SCG and president of Cementhai Holding Company, was also present at the press conference to provide details of the disaster.
He explained that a tank of petrochemical precursor chemicals used in making solvent caught fire at 10.45. The four workers who were on top of the tank measuring the amount of chemicals were knocked down when the tank caught fire.
One of the workers succumbed to his injuries later, while the others sustained injuries. He said two firefighters were also injured.
Thammasak said that initially the flames had been doused by noon, but the fire rekindled an hour later due to accumulated heat.
He said the fire was completely put out by 6pm, but firefighters continued dousing the tank with water to bring the temperature down to a safe level of 47 to 50 degrees Celsius.
He said the tank will be drained of the chemical once officials are certain it will not catch fire again.
Thammasak added that the water and foam used to extinguish the fire will not flow into the sea as the company has built embankments to trap the contaminated water.
He said the company was very sorry about the unnecessary loss of life and would ensure that the worker’s children get proper education until university. Thammasak also said the company will duly compensate the three injured workers and the two firefighters, as well as provide assistance and compensation to those affected in nearby communities.
He added that the company will also launch an investigation into the fire.
Separately, the Law Society of Thailand announced on Friday that it will send a team of lawyers to visit nearby communities to find out how residents have been affected by the chemical fire.
Wichian Chupthaisong, president of the group, said the Law Society’s vice president will lead a team of lawyers to visit the area on Monday to listen to complaints from local residents.
He said the lawyers believe the fire had definitely affected the health of locals as well as their surrounding environment, not to mention their assets.
Wichian reckons local residents can seek compensation from Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal for medical expenses, health issues, inability to work and even rent if they had to move to a new place.
Wichian said if people feel the compensation is not enough, they can also take the company to court.