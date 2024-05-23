Bangkok metro operator says water on train came from aircon, not rain

The water gushing from the ceiling of an electrified Blue Line train on Tuesday was caused by an air-conditioning malfunction and not rain, according to Bangkok’s MRT metro operator on Thursday.
Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) apologised to passengers and said the issue had been resolved.
BEM issued the statement after passengers were forced to take cover when water entered the carriage of their train as it travelled between Bang Sue Station and Tao Poon Station.
The company said its investigation showed the air conditioning drainage system had malfunctioned leading to a backflow of water into the train. It denied reports that rainwater had leaked into the train.
BEM stated that air conditioning systems on all trains have been inspected to ensure they are functioning correctly. Additionally, the frequency of maintenance work has been increased to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Regarding concern about possible electric shocks, the company said all its trains were equipped with short-circuit protection systems for all components. This includes poles and handrails within the carriages, which are equipped with grounding systems to prevent electrical leakage, it said.