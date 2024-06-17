As Thailand moves to pass same-sex marriage law, couple wait to tie the knot

“Once the law comes into effect, we will sign our marriage licence,” said Ms Anticha, a university lecturer. “We’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”

The marriage equality Bill is expected to pass through its final reading in Thailand’s Upper House of Parliament on June 18, said Mr Wallop Tangkananuruk, chairman of the Senate committee for the Bill.

It will then be sent to the King for approval and come into force 120 days after being published in the Royal Gazette, making Thailand the third territory in Asia after Taiwan and Nepal to legalise same-sex marriage.