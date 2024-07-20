No major impact on Thailand from CrowdStrike global cyber outage

Reuters reported that the outage affected IT systems of media, retailers, banks, airlines and telecoms companies across several countries on Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday, CrowdStrike said it was actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. This was not a cyberattack, the company confirmed.

The statement said the symptoms include Windows hosts experiencing a blue screen (BSOD) related to the CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor. It added that the company’s technicians have identified a content deployment update related to this issue that was pushed at 4.09am coordinated universal time (UTC) and reverted those changes. As a result, hosts that booted up after 5.27am UTC should not experience any issues.

DES Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong said that from initial investigation, there was no impact on Thailand’s telecommunication networks, including mobile phone and internet, as well as the communication and air navigation systems of the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand.

He added that the ministry and the NCSA would continue to monitor the situation closely and would be on standby to provide assistance to any agencies affected by the cyber outage.

The NCSA issued the following guidance to public and private sectors who have experienced BSOD problems from the CrowdStrike update.