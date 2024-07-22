Fake news alert! Thai police bulletproof vests ‘not made of plywood’

The Police Ordnance Division has dismissed rumours that it bought bulletproof vests made of plywood to siphon funds as widely claimed by Thai social media networkers.

In a statement on Sunday, the division said no plywood vests had been bought, adding that the procurement was done transparently. It also said that all bulletproof vests bought matched the standards set by the US National Institute of Justice.

The division added that all police units have the right to check the quality of the vests if they are worried about their effectiveness.