Reopening of Phasadet, Hin Lap tunnels delayed

SRT stopped services through the tunnels, which form part of the Northeast dual-track route from Saraburi’s Mab Kabao station to Nakhon Ratchasima’s Thanon Chira Junction station, on July 28 to undertake deep cleaning.

The decision was taken after videos of dust blowing into carriages were posted online. Images and a video posted by a foreign Facebook user showed strong wind blowing dust into the train and the post also mentioned a strong smell of diesel.