Myanmar advances offshore gas plans after major deepwater finds

Myanmar is pressing ahead with plans to expand offshore gas development after government information pointed to major natural gas prospects in deepwater areas off Ayeyarwady and Tanintharyi.
Details released by the President’s Office News and Information Bureau said the two offshore blocks are considered promising, with reserves described as reaching up to 106 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
Myanmar already produces natural gas from a number of offshore projects, including established shallow-water fields. Geologists have also identified substantial deepwater deposits after reviewing 3D seismic survey data and results from exploratory drilling.
The government said the country’s four existing offshore projects have made an important contribution to electricity generation, fertiliser production and industrial manufacturing, while supporting wider national economic development.
Authorities are now working on four more offshore projects. Of these, the blocks off Ayeyarwady and Tanintharyi have been highlighted as especially significant because of the size of their reserves and their commercial potential.
At the Ayeyarwady offshore deepwater project, exploratory and appraisal wells have confirmed proven natural gas reserves estimated at up to 14 trillion cubic feet. Preparations are now being made for commercial production.
The Tanintharyi offshore deepwater block has also been confirmed as a gas-bearing area. Its reserves are estimated at 95 trillion cubic feet at a 90 per cent confidence level, or P90, although further exploratory drilling will be needed to determine the exact scale of the reserves before commercial development goes ahead.
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