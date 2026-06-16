Myanmar advances offshore gas plans after major deepwater finds

Myanmar is pressing ahead with plans to expand offshore gas development after government information pointed to major natural gas prospects in deepwater areas off Ayeyarwady and Tanintharyi.

Details released by the President’s Office News and Information Bureau said the two offshore blocks are considered promising, with reserves described as reaching up to 106 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Myanmar already produces natural gas from a number of offshore projects, including established shallow-water fields. Geologists have also identified substantial deepwater deposits after reviewing 3D seismic survey data and results from exploratory drilling.