Campers wake up to a wet surprise as Lam Ta Khong river breaks bank  

Tourists at the Lam Ta Khong camping ground in Nakhon Nayok’s Muang district were rudely awakened by flooding early on Monday morning, when the Lam Ta Khong River burst its banks.

Lam Ta Khong is a tributary of the Mun River.

Chaiya Huayhongthong, chief of the Khao Yai National Park, said nobody was injured in the flash flooding, but the tourists’ possessions and tents were soaked. The flooding followed heavy rain that started at 10.30pm on Sunday and continued until early Monday. The downpours covered Khao Yai and most parts of Nakhon Nayok and Nakhon Ratchasima.