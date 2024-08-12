Campers wake up to a wet surprise as Lam Ta Khong river breaks bank  

Tourists at the Lam Ta Khong camping ground in Nakhon Nayok’s Muang district were rudely awakened by flooding early on Monday morning, when the Lam Ta Khong River burst its banks.
Lam Ta Khong is a tributary of the Mun River.
Chaiya Huayhongthong, chief of the Khao Yai National Park, said nobody was injured in the flash flooding, but the tourists’ possessions and tents were soaked. The flooding followed heavy rain that started at 10.30pm on Sunday and continued until early Monday. The downpours covered Khao Yai and most parts of Nakhon Nayok and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Many campers were caught off guard, waking up to find themselves in deep puddles of water.
The flooding was also unexpected as it had been a hot and dry Sunday. The Lam Ta Khong camping ground is a popular spot for Bangkokians and many headed there for the Mother’s Day weekend.
Chaiya said he has instructed park officials to help relocate tents and belongings to higher ground. They have also been designated safer areas for setting up camp.
He added that heavy rains had increased the water flow through Haew Su Wat Waterfall to the Moo Si subdistrict of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Pak Chong district, so people living downstream should be prepared for run-offs.