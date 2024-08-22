Revenue of THB3.5 billion expected from upcoming Bangkok Gems

The event, scheduled to take place from September 9-13 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), is a crucial platform for the gem and jewellery industry in Thailand.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, the DITP’s director-general, highlighted the industry’s importance to the Thai economy, noting its 9.61% export growth in 2023 to a value of more than US$8.8 billion.

The first half of 2024 saw exports reach $4.556 billion, an 8.48% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Bangkok Gems plays a pivotal role in solidifying Thailand’s position as a global hub for the gem and jewellery trade. It also emphasises the industry’s ability to drive the country’s economy.