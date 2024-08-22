Revenue of THB3.5 billion expected from upcoming Bangkok Gems

The event, scheduled to take place from September 9-13 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC), is a crucial platform for the gem and jewellery industry in Thailand.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, the DITP’s director-general, highlighted the industry’s importance to the Thai economy, noting its 9.61% export growth in 2023 to a value of more than US$8.8 billion.
The first half of 2024 saw exports reach $4.556 billion, an 8.48% increase compared to the same period in 2023. Bangkok Gems plays a pivotal role in solidifying Thailand’s position as a global hub for the gem and jewellery trade. It also emphasises the industry’s ability to drive the country’s economy.
“Bangkok Gems is the largest gem and jewellery trade fair in Thailand, the oldest in Asia, and ranks among the top four in the world. It is a crucial event that attracts buyers from around the globe to negotiate and further business connections. In recent years, Bangkok Gems has experienced growth in all aspects, including a 34% increase in exhibitors, a 17% increase in booths, a 40% increase in visitors, and a 102% increase in trade value, as well as greater diversity in participating countries,” he said.
Sumed Prasongpongchai, director-general of GIT, emphasised the fair’s popularity, stating that both exhibitors and visitors were very pleased with the 69th edition. The upcoming 70th edition is expected to attract over 1,100 companies showcasing their products in nearly 2,500 booths, as well as 35,000 attendees from all over the world.
The fair also allows SMEs to network with global business leaders and buyers, broaden business opportunities, and foster collaboration. The event includes a New Faces zone for aspiring entrepreneurs, educational seminars, and a networking reception.
“Noteworthy sessions include a seminar on the Middle Eastern market led by experts from Dubai and a consultation session on preparing to enter the Middle Eastern market,” Sumed noted.