Rescuers track down first victim in Nakhon Ratchasima tunnel collapse

Earlier, caretaker Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had said that the rescue team would do their best to bring the three trapped workers out as soon as possible. He said that all signs showed that the three men were still alive despite being trapped underground for more than 72 hours, adding that rescuers needed to carefully dig further into the tunnel. The rescue team failed in their mission to pull out the first victim on Tuesday.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, he said, he hoped the victims would “endure the suffering until the rescuers reach them”. He also advised the rescue teams against wasting time evaluating the situation.

Anutin added that China has also sent engineers who have expertise in tunnel rescue missions to help with the operation.