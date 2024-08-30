High-speed rail tunnel work halted after death of three workers

Work on the construction of a tunnel for the Thailand-China high-speed railway project in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima province was temporarily suspended on Friday after all three trapped workers died.

A foreman and a backhoe operator, both Chinese nationals, and a Myanmar worker were trapped in a tunnel following a landslide at 11.30pm on Saturday (August 24) in Pak Chong district’s Chan Thuek area.

The rescue team retrieved the body of the first worker, who is believed to be the Myanmar dump truck driver, on Thursday. Two more workers were later found lying not far from where the rescue team found the first body.