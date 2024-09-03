Phuket court acquits Swiss man accused of kicking Thai woman on beach

The Phuket Court on Tuesday acquitted a Swiss national of a charge that he kicked a female Thai doctor who was sitting on a beach in front of a luxury villa he had rented in Thalang district in February.

The court reasoned that public prosecutors and a co-plaintiff, Dr Thandao Chandam, failed to prove beyond doubt that the Swiss man, Urs “David” Fehr, had intentionally kicked the doctor in the back as charged.

As a result, the court said Fehr was acquitted on the benefit of doubt.

Earlier, Thandao, 26, a doctor at Dibuk Hospital in Phuket, told media that she had been kicked in the back on the night of February 24 by Fehr while sitting on steps at Yamu Beach in front of a villa in Thalang district.