Phayao students stranded on dorm roof as flood water rises

Rescuers rushed to help a group of Phayao University students on Tuesday who had climbed up on the roof of their dormitory to escape rising floodwaters in Mueang district of the northern province.

Actress and philanthropist Panadda Wongphudee on Tuesday posted on her Facebook a photo of a group of 7 students stranded on the roof of a student dorm in Mae Ka subdistrict of Mueang district.

She said that officials of Leu Cha Rescue Foundation arrived on the scene to help bring the students to safety.

Panadda, who was crowned Miss Thailand in 2000, said the flood in front of Phayao University was flowing fast with the water over head height in certain areas.

She said her team is getting ready to visit affected communities in Phayao to provide flood relief.

Thawat Sutthawong, chief of Phayao Provincial Administrative Organisation, said that the water runoff caused the Mae Ka Huay Canal in Mae Ka subdistrict to overflow in the early hours of Tuesday.

He said the water, which rose to heights of 1-2 metres, flooded houses as well as a student dorm at the front of the university. The flash flood also damaged cars and motorcycles parked in the area, he added.

Thawat said the flood started to subside around 8.20am, adding that provincial officers have been patrolling the area to help flood victims and survey the damage.