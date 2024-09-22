Shotguns stolen by criminals before arson attack in Narathiwat

Two to three buildings in Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary in Narathiwat province were engulfed in flames following a suspected arson attack with firearms by a group of more than 10 criminals on Saturday night.

The criminals raided the residences of the Royal Forest Department officials in Waeng district, brought four staff out, tied their hands and feet, stole 10 shotguns, and set fire to the residence. They then escaped the scene to the mountain.

The staff managed to break free, and contacted police, soldiers and administrative officers for firetrucks to extinguish the fire.

Police, soldiers and administrative officers in 13 districts across Narathiwat have been instructed to monitor the situation in their areas to prevent repeated incidents.

An explosion occurred twice between 10 and 11 am on Sunday, while officials blocked routes to the wildlife sanctuary to ensure safety. However, the location of the explosion has not been reported yet.

Colonel Ekwarit Chobchuphon, spokesperson for the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4 Forward Command, told Nation TV that the fire damaged two to three buildings there. He confirmed that nobody was injured.

Investigators have been deployed to survey and collect evidence for further investigation to hunt down the criminals as soon as possible, he said.

 

