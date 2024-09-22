Shotguns stolen by criminals before arson attack in Narathiwat

The staff managed to break free, and contacted police, soldiers and administrative officers for firetrucks to extinguish the fire.

Police, soldiers and administrative officers in 13 districts across Narathiwat have been instructed to monitor the situation in their areas to prevent repeated incidents.

An explosion occurred twice between 10 and 11 am on Sunday, while officials blocked routes to the wildlife sanctuary to ensure safety. However, the location of the explosion has not been reported yet.