Somsak predicts increase in sale of kratom leaves following FDA decision

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said on Sunday that farmers growing kratom trees should be able to sell more kratom leaves now that the Food and Drug Administration has raised the dose of its extract in supplementary foods.

Somsak said the FDA had increased the daily use of mitragynine in supplementary diet from 0.2 milligram per day to 1mg, meaning manufacturers would need to buy more kratom leaves from farmers.

Mitragynine is an indole-based alkaloid, and the most abundant active alkaloid in the Southeast Asian plant Mitragyna speciosa, commonly known as kratom. The total alkaloid concentration in dried leaves ranges from 0.5% to 1.5%.