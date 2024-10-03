Transport sector must learn from school bus fire, ministry says

The Transport Ministry has given the Department of Land Transport (DLT) two months to inspect all passenger buses equipped with compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders to ensure that they pass fire safety standards, deputy minister Surapong Piyachote said on Wednesday.

Ministry executives met on Wednesday to discuss safety measures after the incident in which a gas-powered tour bus caught fire while transporting students in Pathum Thani province on Tuesday.

The accident resulted in 20 students and 3 teachers dying in the fire out of the total 39 students and six teachers on board.

The bus was among three chartered by Wat Khao Phaya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani to take young primary students and teachers on a sightseeing trip to Ayutthaya.

The DLT reported that 13,426 passenger buses in Thailand are registered as using CNG as fuel, the same as the ill-fated bus. Of these, 10,491 serve regular routes while 2,935 are chartered.

Surapong said the inspections must be completed in two months or before the end of November.

He also ordered the DLT to draft a regulation requiring all bus drivers and staffers to undergo safety and crisis management training.

The DLT must coordinate with schools nationwide in ensuring that all buses used for school trips undergo proper inspection and pass safety standard checks before use.