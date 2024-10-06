Chao Phraya overflows to flood village in Chai Nat

The Chao Phraya River above the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province burst its banks to flood a village in Muang district on Saturday night.
Officials said the dam could not release water at full speed, so the water above the dam started to overflow and flood Moo 4 village in Tambon Thammanoon.
The flood occurred after the bloated river caused a flood levee to collapse. The water gushed through the rupture to flood some 100 houses in the village quickly.
Tambon Thammanoon officials sent bulldozers to reinforce other parts of the levee that were at risk of collapsing. But by press time, the municipality had not yet been able to fix the rupture as the current was too strong.
A villager identified as Damrong said the water flowed in to flood the village early Saturday night. She said villagers had already moved things upstairs because the municipality had warned them of possible flooding.
Pornthanawan Thongkham, mayor of the municipality, said the floodwater rose very fast, affecting some 100 houses in the village.