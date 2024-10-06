Chao Phraya overflows to flood village in Chai Nat

The Chao Phraya River above the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat province burst its banks to flood a village in Muang district on Saturday night.

Officials said the dam could not release water at full speed, so the water above the dam started to overflow and flood Moo 4 village in Tambon Thammanoon.

The flood occurred after the bloated river caused a flood levee to collapse. The water gushed through the rupture to flood some 100 houses in the village quickly.