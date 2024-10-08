Buses screened for safety ahead of holiday weekend exodus

Interprovincial bus operator Transport Company said it is conducting safety inspections on its vehicles ahead of the upcoming long holiday weekend on October 12-14.

The safety alert comes after a bus operated by a different owner caught fire and killed 23 students and teachers on a school trip in northern Bangkok last week.

Transport Co expects to carry over 90,000 people per day to their hometowns over the long weekend, acting president Atthawit Rakjamroon said on Monday.

He said inspectors and engineers were checking that buses and vans meet all safety and legal requirements. The team began checking vehicles at Bangkok’s Northern bus terminal (Mo Chit 2) on Monday and will screen those at the Southern and Eastern terminals on Thursday and Friday.

The checks will cover seat belts, fire extinguishers, safety hammers, emergency exits, and the vehicle’s structure, engine, fuel system, and tyres.

Vehicles that fail the inspection will either be repaired immediately or taken off the road, he said.