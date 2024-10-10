US ambassador discusses bilateral relations in meeting with Chusak

During a courtesy call on Wednesday on Chusak Sirinil, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Godec expressed his hopes for the modernisation of both countries.

Chusak welcomed the ambassador, confident that his extensive experience would further the strategic partnership as both nations approach the 200th anniversary of their diplomatic ties. He reaffirmed Thailand's status as a steadfast ally of the United States and expressed readiness to deepen bilateral relations.

Godec congratulated Chusak on his appointment to the Cabinet position, and reiterated the significance of the relationship and outlined the US commitment to collaborating across various sectors, particularly in security, trade, and global challenges.

Godec also expressed sympathy over the flooding in many parts of Thailand, and pledged US support for long-term assistance, including water resource management.

The discussions touched upon key areas of cooperation, with Chusak highlighting Thailand's intent to modernise its military in tandem with the US, particularly in drug combat initiatives.

Chusak urged the US to ensure continuity in economic policies and facilitate foreign investment, notably from American firms like Google and Amazon Web Services.

Godec emphasised the importance of trade and investment, which would foster knowledge exchange and develop vital digital skills among the Thai populace. Additionally, both sides shared perspectives on Myanmar, underscoring their aspirations for the restoration of peace and democracy, with Thailand advocating for progress through diplomatic negotiations and humanitarian assistance.