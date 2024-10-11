3 expressways to waive toll fees on October 13

The aim of the initiative isd to lower travel costs, improve mobility during the long weekend and ease traffic congestion at toll plazas.

The following motorways will be free for the entire day:

Chalerm Mahanakhon Expressway (Stage 1): 20 checkpoints

(Stage 1): 20 checkpoints Si Rat Expressway (Stage 2): 31 checkpoints

(Stage 2): 31 checkpoints Udon Ratthaya Expressway (Bang Pa-in to Pak Kret): 10 checkpoints

This decision is in line with government policy and the revised concession agreements between EXAT, Bangkok Expressway and Skytrain Public Company Limited (BEM), and North Bangkok Expressway Company Limited (NECL).

Meanwhlie, Easy Pass users can register for the EXAT Reward programme through www.thaieasypass.com, and existing Easy Pass users are encouraged to upgrade to Easy Pass Plus through the portal’s app or via the website.



