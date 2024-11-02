Court order bans holding of concerts near Mo Chit 2 on SRT land

Organisation of concerts and similar events on the side of Kamphaeng Phet 6 Road, next to the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Mo Chit 2) in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district has been banned following public complaints of loud noise and garbage.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT), which owns the land in question, put up notice boards on Friday citing a Civil Court’s protection order that prohibits organising of events on the side of the road.

SRT governor Veeris Ammarapala said the authority had received several complaints from residents in the area regarding loud noise from the concerts and huge piles of garbage left by visitors.

He added that the area in question is owned by the SRT and had been reserved as a walkway for users of the bus terminal. However, some parties have encroached on the land, prompting the SRT to file a petition to the court to issue eviction orders.

While the court battle is still ongoing, concert organisers used this opportunity to hold music events on the land without the SRT’s permission, causing nuisance to surrounding residents, said Veeris.

He added that the SRT would monitor the land closely to make sure the court order was not violated.