Bodies of four Thai workers killed in Israel returned to Thailand

On November 7, 2024, at 9.55pm local time, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv arranged for the return of the four deceased workers via El Al Israel Airlines flight LY 081, which arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2.05pm on November 8, 2024.

Samat Pattamasukon, the Ministry of Labor’s Inspector-General, represented the Ministry in the official ceremony receiving the bodies. A wreath was laid on behalf of the Minister and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor as a mark of respect.

Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv, also joined in laying wreaths in honour of the deceased.

The remains of Akkapol Wannasai, Prayad Pilasram, Thana Tichanteuk, and Kaweesak Papanang will be transported to their home provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, and Buriram, where families will hold religious ceremonies.