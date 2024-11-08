Bodies of four Thai workers killed in Israel returned to Thailand

On November 7, 2024, at 9.55pm local time, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv arranged for the return of the four deceased workers via El Al Israel Airlines flight LY 081, which arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2.05pm on November 8, 2024.
Samat Pattamasukon, the Ministry of Labor’s Inspector-General, represented the Ministry in the official ceremony receiving the bodies. A wreath was laid on behalf of the Minister and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor as a mark of respect.
Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv, also joined in laying wreaths in honour of the deceased.
The remains of Akkapol Wannasai, Prayad Pilasram, Thana Tichanteuk, and Kaweesak Papanang will be transported to their home provinces of Nakhon Ratchasima, Udon Thani, and Buriram, where families will hold religious ceremonies.
Regarding compensation, Boonsong Thapchayuth, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labor, stated that the Social Security Office found Kaweesak from Nakhon Ratchasima eligible for a pension benefit of 35,730.18 baht, and Thana, also from Nakhon Ratchasima, eligible for 41,480.87 baht. The other two workers were not covered by social security.
All four workers had previously applied for compensation under the Overseas Employment Protection Fund due to war-related circumstances, as well as government relief programs. Additionally, the Israeli insurance company has provided funeral compensation, including 79,000 baht for funeral costs (with actual expenses reimbursed up to 47,000 baht) and a widow's allowance of approximately 57,000 baht for those with spouses.
Further compensation, including monthly and annual payments, is being coordinated by the Thai Embassy in Israel with Israeli authorities to ensure the families receive the full benefits entitled to them under the law.
Samat urged Thai workers still employed in Israel to closely cooperate with Israeli authorities and to follow evacuation orders when issued, working only in designated safe areas. He advised them to stay informed through the Thai Embassy and the Thai Labor Office for their safety and well-being.
For Thai workers planning to work abroad, he recommended informing labour checkpoints before departure so the Ministry of Labor can track their status, ensure access to government benefits, and help prevent future incidents. The Ministry reassured that it would continue to provide dedicated support for Thai workers abroad.