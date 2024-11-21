Less than half of Thailand’s drug addicts in rehab: health minister

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said that only 213,024 drug addicts have been admitted to hospitals for rehabilitation treatment this year.

Somsak unveiled the figure while visiting the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment (PMNIDAT) on Thursday.

Drug abuse is a big problem in Thailand, though since 2021, the authorities have shifted from punishing drug addicts to providing them with rehabilitation.

Somsak said his ministry believes there are up to 1.5 million drug addicts suffering physical and mental problems, but only 40% of them have been treated so far.