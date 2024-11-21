Less than half of Thailand’s drug addicts in rehab: health minister

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said that only 213,024 drug addicts have been admitted to hospitals for rehabilitation treatment this year.
Somsak unveiled the figure while visiting the Princess Mother National Institute on Drug Abuse Treatment (PMNIDAT) on Thursday.
Drug abuse is a big problem in Thailand, though since 2021, the authorities have shifted from punishing drug addicts to providing them with rehabilitation.
Somsak said his ministry believes there are up to 1.5 million drug addicts suffering physical and mental problems, but only 40% of them have been treated so far.
Meanwhile, he said, only half of the approximately 450,000 drug addicts who have not developed any illnesses are undergoing rehabilitation. Of them, some 13,033 are undergoing treatment at PMNIDAT or its six regional hospitals.
Of those in rehab, most or 62% are being treated for methamphetamine, crystal meth, kratom or cocaine abuse, 2.8% for heroin or morphine addiction, 9.7% for marijuana abuse and the rest for other addictions.
As for those suffering from mental issues, he said the Public Health Ministry only has 10,705 hospital beds for them, and hopes to expand that number soon.
Somsak said his ministry is also seeking cooperation from communities to prevent drug addicts who have kicked the habit from returning to abusing drugs again.
He said there are currently 2,349 communities in the programme and they have helped 60% of addicts in their communities to undergo rehabilitation and stay away from drugs for more than a year.