Car, power lines damaged by mishap during building demolition

A large piece of concrete fell from a crane on Rama IV Road at around 4pm, damaging a car and power lines. No casualties were reported as of press time.
BMA spokesperson Aekwaranyu Amrapal explained that the incident took place during the demolition of the building’s sixth storey. A concrete cut from the building fell on Rama IV Road when the crane malfunctioned, he said.
The Bang Rak district office has ordered a halt to the demolition, adding that the City Hall’s Public Works Department and Thailand Structural Engineers Association will inspect the building on Sunday at 10am.