Car, power lines damaged by mishap during building demolition

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15, 2024

The demolition of the Srifuengfung Building in Bang Rak district was suspended following an incident on Saturday, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

A large piece of concrete fell from a crane on Rama IV Road at around 4pm, damaging a car and power lines. No casualties were reported as of press time. 

BMA spokesperson Aekwaranyu Amrapal explained that the incident took place during the demolition of the building’s sixth storey. A concrete cut from the building fell on Rama IV Road when the crane malfunctioned, he said.

The Bang Rak district office has ordered a halt to the demolition, adding that the City Hall’s Public Works Department and Thailand Structural Engineers Association will inspect the building on Sunday at 10am.

