‘Isan Next’ initiative receives support from Pheu Thai MP

A member of Parliament with the Pheu Thai Party has voiced strong support for the “Isan Next” initiative presented by former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Friday.



MP Anusorn Iamsa-ard said this programme aims to create a local model that fosters new opportunities for local residents in various industries.

Anusorn highlighted that the initiative has the potential to bolster Thailand's soft power on the global stage while transforming the region's economy from one of the poorest to one of the most prosperous.

During a seminar titled "Isan Next: Turning the Thai Economy through Crisis", where Thaksin discussed the future of Isaan and its opportunities for Thailand, Anusorn was inspired to propose the concept of a Miss Isaan contest.

He believes this contest would concentrate on celebrating natural beauty and could generate new sources of income for the people of Isaan while promoting Thai culture internationally.



