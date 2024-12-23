Upper Thailand remains very cold, with a minimum temperature of 12°C

24-Hour Weather Forecast
The cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the upper southern region is beginning to weaken. This will cause temperatures to rise by 1-2°C in these areas, accompanied by morning fog. However, northern and northeastern regions will still experience cool to cold weather, while the central region, including Bangkok Metropolitan region, the eastern region, and the upper southern region will have cool mornings.
Mountain peaks and highlands will remain cold to very cold. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to the chilly weather and to beware of fire hazards caused by dry conditions. Additionally, exercise caution when traveling through foggy areas.
The northeastern monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and southern Thailand remains moderate, causing isolated thunderstorms in the southernmost areas. The waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are also moderate, with the lower Gulf having waves about 2 meters high, the upper Gulf with waves 1-2 metres high, and the Andaman Sea with waves around 1 meter high. In offshore areas, waves are higher than 1 metre and can exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
Mariners in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, a depression over the lower South China Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical storm and move near the eastern coast of Vietnam between December 24-25, 2024. Afterward, it is likely to weaken into a depression and subsequently a low-pressure system.
Meteorological Department Weather Forecast
For Thailand: 6pm Monday to 6pm Tuesday
Bangkok and Vicinity
Cool with light morning fog; temperatures will rise by 1-2°C.
Lowest temperature: 19-22°C
Highest temperature: 29-31°C
Northern Region
Cool to cold with morning fog.
Lowest temperature: 13-18°C
Highest temperature: 26-30°C
On mountain peaks, very cold to extremely cold, with a low of 5-11°C.
Northeastern Region
Cool to cold with light morning fog; temperatures will rise by 1-2°C.
Lowest temperature: 12-18°C
Highest temperature: 26-28°C
Central Region
Cool with light morning fog; temperatures will rise by 1-2°C.
Lowest temperature: 17-21°C
Highest temperature: 28-30°C
Eastern Region
Cool with light morning fog; temperatures will rise by 1-2°C.
Lowest temperature: 17-22°C
Highest temperature: 29-32°C
Southern Region (East Coast)
Upper areas will be cool in the morning, with temperatures rising by 1-2°C. Scattered thunderstorms (20% of the area), mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
Lowest temperature: 19-25°C
Highest temperature: 28-32°C
Southern Region (West Coast)
Scattered thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Trang and Satun.
Lowest temperature: 22-26°C
Highest temperature: 31-33°C
Sea conditions: Waves about 1 meter high; offshore waves over 1 meter and over 2 meters in stormy areas.