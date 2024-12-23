Upper Thailand remains very cold, with a minimum temperature of 12°C

Mariners in these areas are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, a depression over the lower South China Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical storm and move near the eastern coast of Vietnam between December 24-25, 2024. Afterward, it is likely to weaken into a depression and subsequently a low-pressure system.

Meteorological Department Weather Forecast

For Thailand: 6pm Monday to 6pm Tuesday

Bangkok and Vicinity

Cool with light morning fog; temperatures will rise by 1-2°C.

Lowest temperature: 19-22°C

Highest temperature: 29-31°C

Northern Region

Cool to cold with morning fog.

Lowest temperature: 13-18°C

Highest temperature: 26-30°C

On mountain peaks, very cold to extremely cold, with a low of 5-11°C.

Northeastern Region

Cool to cold with light morning fog; temperatures will rise by 1-2°C.

Lowest temperature: 12-18°C

Highest temperature: 26-28°C

Central Region

Cool with light morning fog; temperatures will rise by 1-2°C.

Lowest temperature: 17-21°C

Highest temperature: 28-30°C

Eastern Region

Cool with light morning fog; temperatures will rise by 1-2°C.

Lowest temperature: 17-22°C

Highest temperature: 29-32°C

Southern Region (East Coast)

Upper areas will be cool in the morning, with temperatures rising by 1-2°C. Scattered thunderstorms (20% of the area), mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

Lowest temperature: 19-25°C

Highest temperature: 28-32°C

Southern Region (West Coast)

Scattered thunderstorms (10% of the area), mainly in Trang and Satun.

Lowest temperature: 22-26°C

Highest temperature: 31-33°C

Sea conditions: Waves about 1 meter high; offshore waves over 1 meter and over 2 meters in stormy areas.