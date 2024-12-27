14 places to watch New Year fireworks in Bangkok

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2024

Tighter restrictions and heavy fines will do away with firecrackers on every street corner but several shows are planned

Despite a ban on fireworks and floating lanterns in Bangkok during the New Year countdown, the city still is still allowing pyrotechnic spectaculars at 14 locations.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday that  to prevent fires, those who want to set off fireworks or release lanterns to welcome 2025 are required to seek permission and provide the safety measures they will be taking with their request.

Violators could be subject to three years in prison and/or a fine of 60,000 baht.

Here’s where you can watch fireworks in the capital to usher in the year 2025.

Khlong San district: ICONSIAM

Bang Kho Laem district: Asiatique: The Riverfront, The Salil Riverside Hotel, Chatrium Riverside Hotel, Montien Riverside Hotel

Bang Phlat district: ChangChui Creative Park

Pathum Wan district: CentralWorld, One Bangkok

Prawet district: Seacon Square

Phra Nakhon district: Nagaraphirom Park

Minburi district: Rim Lagoon Café & Restaurant

Watthana district: Terminal 21

Sathorn district: Capella Bangkok Hotel,  JC Kevin Hotel

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy