14 places to watch New Year fireworks in Bangkok

Despite a ban on fireworks and floating lanterns in Bangkok during the New Year countdown, the city still is still allowing pyrotechnic spectaculars at 14 locations.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Wednesday that to prevent fires, those who want to set off fireworks or release lanterns to welcome 2025 are required to seek permission and provide the safety measures they will be taking with their request.

Violators could be subject to three years in prison and/or a fine of 60,000 baht.