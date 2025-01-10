Cases of 2 young Thais highlights the extent of call-centre scams

The Mirror Foundation said on Thursday that the incident took place in 2023 when a 15-year-old boy was lured by a job advertisement on the internet seeking an administrator in the Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, offering a monthly salary of 15,000 baht.

The child’s decision came as he failed to complete Mathayom 2 level, and he wanted to seek a more comfortable job than work in a construction site with a daily wage of 350 baht.

Though the child was under 18 years old, the call-centre gang told him that he could use his brother’s ID card for registration.

The child travelled from the northern province to Sa Kaeo on a tour bus. He was ordered to send his mobile number to a ticket seller, so the call-centre gang could transfer ticket fees online.

Upon arrival, the boy and three other victims were picked up by a car to Poipet. A criminal sent him to a five-storey building in Cambodia near Surin border, telling him that he had been resold to a call-centre gang there.