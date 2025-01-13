Cholera case triggers emergency vaccination drive in Tak

Border forces, health volunteers and officials have stepped up cholera vaccination efforts in a border village in Tak following the discovery of a cholera case there.

On Monday morning, forces from the 35th Ranger Regiment in Mae Sot, officials from Tambon Ban Wang Pha Hospital and health volunteers were dispatched to administer cholera vaccines to Thai and Myanmar workers in Ban Wang Pha village in Tak’s Mae Ramat district.

The officials also provided guidance to residents on how to protect themselves from the disease.