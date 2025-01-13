Cholera case triggers emergency vaccination drive in Tak

Border forces, health volunteers and officials have stepped up cholera vaccination efforts in a border village in Tak following the discovery of a cholera case there.
On Monday morning, forces from the 35th Ranger Regiment in Mae Sot, officials from Tambon Ban Wang Pha Hospital and health volunteers were dispatched to administer cholera vaccines to Thai and Myanmar workers in Ban Wang Pha village in Tak’s Mae Ramat district.
The officials also provided guidance to residents on how to protect themselves from the disease.
The vaccination drive followed the identification of a cholera case in a Myanmar worker, who had recently returned from his country.
On Monday, Prasert Wajirayanuwat, assistant Mae Ramat district chief, visited the Shoklo Malaria Research Unit (SMRU), where the cholera patient was reportedly being treated.
Officials at the unit confirmed that the worker, Nada Piaso, 25, had been treated and discharged.
Nada’s employer, Thavorn Sae-her, told Prasert that the worker became ill after visiting his family in Myanmar, and was sent to the SMRU for treatment.
Meanwhile, Parinya Sairoj, Mae Ramat district chief, along with district officials and health volunteers are planning to launch an awareness campaign for residents along the border. The campaign will emphasise the importance of seeking medical attention promptly if symptoms of diarrhoea develop, to prevent the further spread of cholera.