OPPO, RealMe broke laws by pre-installing money lending apps: CCIB

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) ruled on Tuesday that OPPO and RealMe had breached the 2017 Computer-Related Crimes Act by pre-installing money-lending applications without customers’ knowledge.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturers admitted to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Sunday that the loan applications “Fineasy” and "สินเชื่อความสุข" (Happy Loan) were pre-installed on their devices without approval from the Bank of Thailand (BOT).

The companies issued an apology to affected users and assured them that future phone models would not include such apps.