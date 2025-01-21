Upper Thailand gets warmer, less rain for the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience fog in the morning and an increase in temperature on Tuesday as the moderate high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening, the Thai Meteorological Department said.

Cool to cold weather remains in the North and the Northeast, while cool weather in the morning is likely in the rest of Thailand except for the lower South. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast remain cold to very cold with frost in some areas, the department said.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to cool weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air. Motorists should use more caution in areas with poor visibility.