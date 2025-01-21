Upper Thailand gets warmer, less rain for the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience fog in the morning and an increase in temperature on Tuesday as the moderate high-pressure system covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening, the Thai Meteorological Department said.
Cool to cold weather remains in the North and the Northeast, while cool weather in the morning is likely in the rest of Thailand except for the lower South. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast remain cold to very cold with frost in some areas, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to cool weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air. Motorists should use more caution in areas with poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the weakening northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea will bring less rain to these areas, the department said.
Waves in the lower Gulf are likely to reach 1-2 metres in height and above 2 metres high in thunderstorms. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 12-17 degrees Celsius, maximum 29-32°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning; minimum 12-17°C, maximum 28-32°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool with light fog in the morning; minimum 16-18°C, maximum 31-33°C.
East: Cool with light fog in the morning; minimum 16-22°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves below a metre high and 1-2 metres high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool in the morning; isolated storms mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; minimum 18-24°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in storms.
South (west coast): Isolated light rains mostly in the lower part; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves below a metre high and 1-2 metres high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with light fog in the morning; minimum 19-22°C, maximum 32-34°C.