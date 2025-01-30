Experts urge Thailand to halve PM2.5 safe limit to cut cancer cases

Medical experts have called on the Thai government to slash its safe limit of PM2.5 air pollution by more than half, saying this would reduce cancer cases in the country by 44%.

The proposal to cut the current safe threshold from 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) to 15 µg/m³ would bring Thailand in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

"Even a more modest reduction to 25 micrograms could prevent 17% of cancer cases," said Dr Pattarawalai Sirinara, professor of preventive medicine at Chulalongkorn University.

Presenting research at a Chulalongkorn University seminar on Wednesday, Dr Pattarawalai said PM2.5 exposure significantly increases cancer risks while also triggering a surge in emergency room visits for heart conditions during pollution peaks.

