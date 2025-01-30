Experts urge Thailand to halve PM2.5 safe limit to cut cancer cases

Medical experts have called on the Thai government to slash its safe limit of PM2.5 air pollution by more than half, saying this would reduce cancer cases in the country by 44%.
The proposal to cut the current safe threshold from 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) to 15 µg/m³ would bring Thailand in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.
"Even a more modest reduction to 25 micrograms could prevent 17% of cancer cases," said Dr Pattarawalai Sirinara, professor of preventive medicine at Chulalongkorn University.
Presenting research at a Chulalongkorn University seminar on Wednesday, Dr Pattarawalai said PM2.5 exposure significantly increases cancer risks while also triggering a surge in emergency room visits for heart conditions during pollution peaks.
PM2.5 particles, which are small enough to enter the bloodstream through the lungs, posing both immediate and long-term health risks. Young children, pregnant women and the elderly are particularly vulnerable, with effects ranging from nosebleeds to premature births.
Associate Professor Sirima Panyametheekul from the university's Engineering Faculty called existing pollution controls "inadequate" and urged substantial reforms to urban transport and industrial regulations.
The university’s research showed that half of Bangkok's PM2.5 pollution comes from traffic, with industrial emissions as the second largest contributor. The study also highlighted the impact of agricultural burning in surrounding areas.
Prof Sirima emphasised the need for community engagement in developing sustainable solutions.
"Simply banning practices like crop burning isn't enough – we must provide farmers with viable alternatives," she said.
The experts recommended the following key measures to curb PM2.5:
Department of Disease Control data supports the researchers' concerns, showing marked increases in emergency admissions for heart disease and asthma during high-pollution periods.
The proposals were presented at the "ChulaCon Thought, Turning the PM2.5 Crisis" seminar, which brought together experts to address Thailand's deteriorating air quality.