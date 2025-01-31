Cool to cold in upper Thailand, isolated light rain in the South

The upper part of Thailand will experience cool to cold weather on Friday as the moderate high-pressure system over the upper country continues to weaken while upper westerly winds prevail over the area, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air.

Meanwhile, the rather strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening, bringing isolated light rains to the South.

Waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea will rise to 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms, the department said, adding that all ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms.