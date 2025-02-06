Upper Thailand warms up slightly, South to experience isolated rain

The weakening of the high-pressure system covering the Northeast of Thailand on Thursday will see temperatures increasing and morning fog, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning is forecast in the North, while the remaining regions will experience cool weather with fog in the morning, the department said.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to changing weather, while motorists should exercise more caution in areas with poor visibility.
Meanwhile, the moderate easterly wind prevailing over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the South will bring isolated light rains to the South. The department advised all ships in the lower Gulf to proceed with caution, as waves in this area will rise to 1-2 metres high.
The department added that from Saturday to Tuesday, another moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, causing a decrease in temperature by 3-5 °C in the Northeast by 2-4 °C in the remaining regions except for the lower South.
The strengthening northeast monsoon will prevail over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea during this period, causing isolated thundershowers in the South and raising waves in the lower Gulf to 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 15-21 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-35°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 16-20°C, maximum 32-35°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 33-36°C.
East: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 20-25°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves below a metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool in the morning with isolated light rains in the lower part; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high.
South (west coast): Cool in the morning with isolated light rains; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 33-35°C.