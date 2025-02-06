Upper Thailand warms up slightly, South to experience isolated rain

The weakening of the high-pressure system covering the Northeast of Thailand on Thursday will see temperatures increasing and morning fog, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning is forecast in the North, while the remaining regions will experience cool weather with fog in the morning, the department said.

It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to changing weather, while motorists should exercise more caution in areas with poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the moderate easterly wind prevailing over the lower Gulf of Thailand and the South will bring isolated light rains to the South. The department advised all ships in the lower Gulf to proceed with caution, as waves in this area will rise to 1-2 metres high.