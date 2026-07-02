Anutin reveals local civil-service exam fraud probe, 4 groups implicated

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Thursday announced the results of a fact-finding investigation into alleged fraud in the recruitment examination for local civil servants.

He was joined by Unsit Sampuntharat, Permanent Secretary for Interior, and Suntithorn Yimlamai, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Interior.

“In summary, we found a lack of transparency and dishonesty, with attempts to enable cheating so that people connected to one another could benefit and be selected for appointment as local civil servants,” Anutin said.

He said all information that could be disclosed would be made public, provided that it did not damage the case or destroy evidence.

“There should not be such damage, because we have already taken considerable preventive steps,” he said.