Man faces lawsuit after cruelly throwing puppy into the sea

The video clip that went viral on Friday shows a man picking up a puppy and throwing it with all his power into the sea, though he claimed that this action was intended to make the dog clean.
The puppy struggled to swim back to the shore. However, the man kept throwing the dog back into the waters many times.
WDT posted a Facebook message that it wants to find this man, accusing him of animal abuse. “Don’t do it. The puppy was scared and shocked because you threw it repeatedly,” the foundation said.
The video clip owner apologised on his Facebook post in response to the foundation’s demand. However, he justified his action, saying the puppy had a lot of ticks on it. He also asked netizens to forgive him.
WDT founder Saban-nga Nontara told Nation TV that the foundation was collaborating with police in searching for the man in Samui Island, Surat Thani province, where the incident happened.
She said the foundation had sent its representative to file a lawsuit against him, confirming that the foundation would fight the case until the end.