Cool morning for most of Thailand, isolated rain in the South

The moderate high-pressure system over upper Thailand continues to bring cool to cold weather in the morning to the North and the Northeast, as well as cooler starts to the day elsewhere, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

It urged people in the upper country to look after their health due to changing weather and beware of fire hazards due to the dry air.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated light rains to the South’s east coast. Waves in the lower Gulf rise to 1-2 metres high, the department said, while advising all ships to proceed with caution.