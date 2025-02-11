Cool morning for most of Thailand, isolated rain in the South

The moderate high-pressure system over upper Thailand continues to bring cool to cold weather in the morning to the North and the Northeast, as well as cooler starts to the day elsewhere, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.
It urged people in the upper country to look after their health due to changing weather and beware of fire hazards due to the dry air.
Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated light rains to the South’s east coast. Waves in the lower Gulf rise to 1-2 metres high, the department said, while advising all ships to proceed with caution.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 14-19 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-35°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold in the morning; minimum 14-18°C, maximum 30-33°C; cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool in the morning; minimum 16-22°C, maximum 32-35°C.
East: Cool in the morning; minimum 18-22°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves below a metre high and about 1 metre offshore.
South (east coast): Cool in the morning with isolated light rains in the lower part; minimum 19-21°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high.
South (west coast): Cool in the morning; minimum 20-24°C, maximum 33-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool in the morning; minimum 19-22°C, maximum 33-35°C.