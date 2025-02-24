PM 2.5 levels in Bangkok decrease, moderate levels this morning

Improved ventilation has led to moderate PM 2.5 levels in Bangkok this morning, with only 4 districts in the orange zone. Wearing face masks outdoors is still recommended, especially for high-risk groups.

The Bangkok Air Quality Data Center reports the PM 2.5 situation in Bangkok on February 24, 2025, at 7am. The average PM 2.5 concentration in Bangkok is 30.7 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³). Top 10 Bangkok districts with the highest PM2.5 levels: Thonburi - 38.8 µg/m³

Nong Khaem - 38.3 µg/m³

Bang Na - 38.2 µg/m³

Bang Khun Thian - 38.2 µg/m³

Lat Krabang - 36.9 µg/m³

Bangkok Noi - 36.7 µg/m³

Phasi Charoen - 36.5 µg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa - 36.3 µg/m³

Bang Phlat - 35.9 µg/m³

Nong Chok - 34.3 µg/m³ Dust levels are decreasing. Overall Air Quality: Moderate Health Recommendations Orange Level Air Quality: Health impacts may begin General public: Wear a PM2.5 protective mask outdoors.

Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities.

Watch for symptoms like coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation. At-risk groups: Always wear a PM2.5 protective mask when going outside.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Follow medical advice and seek medical attention if symptoms appear.