Hot day with isolated thundershowers for most of Thailand

Hot weather during the day, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast for several parts of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday, while urging people to take care of their health due to the changing weather.

These conditions are due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand combined with southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the lower North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions, the department said.

Meanwhile, the weak easterly and southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea will bring less rainfall to the South, the department added.