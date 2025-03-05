Hot day with isolated thundershowers for most of Thailand

Hot weather during the day, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast for several parts of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday, while urging people to take care of their health due to the changing weather.
These conditions are due to a heat low-pressure system covering upper Thailand combined with southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the lower North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions, the department said.
Meanwhile, the weak easterly and southeasterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea will bring less rainfall to the South, the department added.
From Thursday to Saturday (March 6-8), another moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to the Northeast and the South China Sea. Summer storms with gusty winds and lightning strikes are possible in several areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central including the Bangkok metropolitan area and the East during this period, the department said.
The department urged people in the upper country to beware of severe conditions and keep away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Hot to very hot day; minimum temperature 16-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 35-40°C.
Northeast: Hot to very hot day with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds mostly in Yasothon, Sisaket, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 20-27°C, maximum 36-40°C.
Central: Hot day with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds mostly in Lopburi, Saraburi and Ratchaburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 35-40°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds mostly in Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 32-38°C; waves below a metre high and above a metre high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy; isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves below a metre high and above a metre in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves below a metre high and above a metre in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day; minimum 27-28°C, maximum 35-38°C.