Summer storms likely in several parts of Thailand

Summer storms with gusty winds and lightning strikes are possible in several areas of the North, the Northeast, the Central region including the Bangkok metropolitan area, and the East both today (March 7) and tomorrow.
In a weather warning issued on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department said that these conditions are due to the moderate to rather strong high-pressure system covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, which is also bringing increased heat to many regions.
The department urged residents in affected areas to beware of severe conditions and keep away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to prevent damage to crops and livestock, it added.
The provinces likely to be affected are as follows:
Friday
North: Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun
Northeast: Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and the Bangkok metropolitan area
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon
Saturday
Central: Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and the Bangkok metropolitan area
East: Chon Buri and Rayong
South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chumphon